Lauren Sanchez changes last name on Instagram after marrying Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez changed her last name on Instagram after marrying Jeff Bezos. The former news anchor took on her billionaire husband’s last name, changing her name to Lauren Sanchez Bezos. Lauren Sanchez leaves Aman Venice hotel, on the second day of the wedding festivities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Her Instagram username has also been changed to “@laurensanchezbezos”.

Lauren Sanchez shared the first picture from their lavish Venice wedding on Instagram an hour ago. Every other photograph on her Instagram has been archived - only the wedding picture remains visible, along with a photograph of the bride in her white gown.

Lauren Sanchez-Jeff Bezos wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez exchanged vows in a lavish, black‑tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice on June 27, 2025. Their multi‑day celebration – described as the “wedding of the century” – included a welcome dinner before the official wedding ceremony.

The wedding was attended by a veritable galaxy of A-listers, including Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and many more. Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla and Indian-origin entrepreneur Mona Patel also attended the celebrations.

Lauren Sanchez’s wedding dress

Lauren Sanchez got married in a traditional white wedding dress with a veil. According to Vogue, her high-necked, hand-appliquéd Italian lace wedding gown was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Jeff Bezos reportedly begged to see the dress before the wedding, but was refused.

“I almost gave in!” Sanchez admitted before the wedding. “But I want it to be a surprise. As you get a little older, not many things surprise you. I can’t wait to see his face.”

The wedding gown surprised many who expected Sanchez to choose the modern, strapless styles she favours for red carpet appearances. But the bride said she wanted a more timeless look for her wedding - hence the high-neck and lace.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago,” Lauren Sanchez told Vogue.

In an Instagram post, Sachez described the gown as “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry.”