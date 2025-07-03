Who are Diogo Jota's kids? All about Liverpool player's three children as he walked the isle with their mom 10 days ago

Liverpool player Diogo Jota died in tragic car crash in Spain, leaving behind his wife Rute Cardoso and their three kids -- two sons, Denis and Duarte, and his daughter. Diogo Jota with his wife and kids.(Facebook)

The couple had walked down the isle just 10 days ago in an intimate wedding ceremony.

At the time of the incident, Diogo was in the car with his brother, Andre Silva, who was also a professional football player and played for a team in the Portuguese second division. Their car caught fire after crossing the road, as per media reports in Spain.

What we know about Diogo Jota's kids

Diogo's wife Rute Cardoso, 28, is also from Portugal. She and the later player share three kids together, including a son name Dinis, who they welcomed together in 2021. Additionally, they have a daughter who was born in 2023 and a third child who was born in 2024.

On Instagram, the couple frequently posts adorable pictures of themselves and their family. The previous image on Rute's page, which was taken in 2013, shows the young couple taking a selfie together.

The two went to the same school, Oh My Football claims. The duo reportedly did not begin dating until 2013.

A look at Diogo Jota's wife Instagram posts

Rute's Instagram shows her devoted love for the later player, with frequent posts of her cheering Diogo on during Liverpool and Portugal games as well as when he was at Wolves.

In one of her posts, she is pictured at EUFA Euro 2020 posing in a Diogo Jota Portugal jersey in front of the field, and the caption reads “Nação Valente.” ('Brave Nation').

Diogo shared a video of his wedding day on Instagram just few hours ago before his death with the caption, “A day we will never forget.”

Region’s local council confirms Diogo's death

The municipal council for the area made the following statement about the terrible vehicle accident that claimed Diogo's life: "Two young people died in an accident on the A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria)."

“The region’s del Puente Fire Station responded. The vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to surrounding vegetation. They were 28 and 26 years old. RIP.”