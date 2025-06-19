Severe thunderstorm watch issued for New York and New Jersey: Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan under weather alert

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut amid severe weather. The watch is in affect until 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Severe weather in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.(UnSplash)

The following areas are under alert -

Connecticut (Southern Connecticut)

Fairfield

Middlesex

New Haven

New Jersey (Northeast New Jersey)

Bergen

Essex

Hudson

Passaic

Union

New York (Southeast New York)

Bronx

Kings (Brooklyn)

Nassau

New York (Manhattan)

Orange

Putnam

Queens

Richmond (Staten Island)

Rockland

Westchester

New York Weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported the potential for wind gusts up to 40 mph and marble-sized hail (0.5 inches). At 1:48 p.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over LaGuardia Airport in New York, moving northeast at 25 mph.

"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible,” the weather service said.

Other New York locations that could be affected include New Rochelle, Flushing, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Glen Cove, Syosset, Rye, Great Neck, Oyster Bay, Throgs Neck Bridge, RFK Bridge, LaGuardia Airport, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, and Jackson Heights.

The NWS advises, "If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York."

New Jersey Weather

Meanwhile, crowds packed Jersey Shore beaches earlier Thursday to escape the heat, as the region experienced one of the hottest and most humid days of the year so far.

John Cristantello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told NorthJersey.com that the threat of strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning could continue until around 11 p.m. Thursday.

"Anytime up until then is fair game," he told the outlet.