What's open and closed on Juneteenth: Details on stock market, banks, post offices, Costco, Starbucks, Walmart and more

Juneteenth, America's youngest federal holiday, is being observed on Thursday, June 19. Several departments at the local, state and federal levels as well as banks and post offices will remain shut for the day, while restaurants and grocery stores are scheduled to operate as usual. Also popular as 'America's Second Independence Day,' Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday in the US since 2021. For over a century and a half, Juneteenth has held deep significance within Black communities. (Pixabay)

Juneteenth 2025: Date, history and significance

In the United States, Juneteenth is marked on June 19 every year, providing Americans the opportunity to commemorate the end of slavery. This year, Juneteenth is being observed on Thursday.

Juneteenth honors the time when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas' Galveston Bay in 1865 and was joined by 2,000 Union troops. During his visit, he proclaimed that more than 250,000 enslaved African American people in the region were free.

This came roughly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. The order outlawed slavery in all the Confederate states. In 2021, Joe Biden announced Juneteenth to be marked as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth 2025: Are banks, post offices and other services open?

Post offices across the country remain closed for retail transactions. This means there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries. Priority Mail Express, meanwhile, remains available 365 days a year, which includes all the federal holidays. People can continue to avail UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services as usual.

Juneteenth 2025: Stock market

According to The Wall Street Journal, the stock and bond markets will be closed on Thursday.

Juneteenth 2025: Which grocery stores are open today?

Grocery stores like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Harveys Supermarkets, Winn-Dixie, Meijer, Food Lion, Publix, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Aldi, Lidl, Harris Teeter and Wegmans remain open, USA Today reported.

The food chains operating as usual include McDonald's, Chipotle, Cava, Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Cheesecake Factory, Jimmy John's, Wendy's and First Watch.

Starbucks, Target and other restaurant and retail stores will be open, but their operating hours may vary by location. It is advised to check with your nearest outlet for the same.

FAQs

1. Is Juneteenth day a federal holiday?

Yes. it was recognized as a federal holiday by then-US President Joe Biden in 2021.

2. Are banks closed on June 19th?

Banks will remain closed in the US on Thursday.

3. Will mail be delivered on Juneteenth?

Post offices in the US remain shut for retail transactions. This means, there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries.