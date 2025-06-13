Is Flag Day a federal holiday? History, significance and all you need to know

United States citizens are gearing up to celebrate the country’s symbol of freedom, the American Flag, on June 14. Along with Flag Day, Americans will also salute the 250th year of the US Army, which will be marked with US President Donald Trump's military parade in downtown Washington, D.C. What is Flag Day? All you need to know about June 14 holiday

What is Flag Day? Why is it celebrated on June 14?

According to the Smithsonian, a flag resolution was adopted on June 14, 1777, that stated, “Resolved: that the flag of the United States be made of 13 stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

But it was only after more than 100 years that the Flag Day was observed as the national flag of the US received the Continental Congress' approval, according to the National Constitution Center.

In May 1916, then-President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 to be marked as Flag Day. Since then, people in the country have honored the adoption of the stars and stripes in different ways, like carrying it in parades or by displaying it at patriotic events.

Notably, several states and cities in the US had already started observing the day before 1916. Flag Day was declared a national holiday by congressional legislation and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949. At that time, a proclamation from Truman directed all departments to display the US flag across all government buildings.

History of the US flag

The US flag has 50 stars and 13 stripes in total. Hawaii became the 50th state of the US in 1959, while its new design was officially adopted on July 4, 1960. The red, white and blue colours in the US flag initially did not have any meaning when it was adopted in 1777.

But when the Congress of the Confederation chose these colours for the Great Seal of the United States in 1782, it was stated that Red stands for valor and harness; White for purity and innocence; and Blue for vigilance, perseverance and justice.

When is Flag Day celebrated?

The Flag Day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 14, this year. The date remains the same for every year.

Is Flag Day a federal holiday?

Although Flag Day is observed around the US, it is not a federal holiday. The US President traditionally proclaims its observance on an annual basis. On this day, Pennsylvania marks a state holiday.

FAQs

1. What is Flag Day 2025 in the United States?

This day marks the adoption of the design of the US flag in 1777.

2. What is the date for Flag Day?

Flag Day is observed on June 14.

3. Is Flag Day a national holiday in the USA?

No. It is not a federal holiday in the US.