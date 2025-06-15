Lauren Miller: ‘Real Housewives’ executive dies moments after giving birth to son, GoFundMe launched

Lauren Miller, an executive on the Real Housewives reality TV franchise, died during childbirth. She passed away on June 9, within minutes after giving birth to her son Jackson, DailyMail reported. Lauren was associated with the New York City and Salt Lake City franchises of the popular series. ‘Real Housewives’ executive Lauren Miller has passed away.(X)

Shed Media shares statement

Earlier this week, a statement was shared on the official Instagram handle of Shed Media, which produces the Real Housewives series. Lauren used to work for the company. "It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy," it read.

It was mentioned that Miller has left behind her husband, Kevin, their three-year-old daughter, Emma, and the newborn son. The statement further urged people to consider donating to help her husband “take on this unexpected role as sole provider of the family.”

It noted that Lauren loved being a mother and ensuring her children are being taken care of will mean a lot to her. The post also shared several photographs of the couple with their daughter.

In the comments section, her husband Kevin Miller called Lauren the "love of my life" and said that he felt "blessed by God" that she decided to spend her life with him and give "two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday." He asked people to pray for the family and thanked everyone for the messages.

Few of Lauren Miller's co-workers have shared the link to a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $132,000 of the total target of $150,000. The page states that her demise is an “unimaginable loss” that is "impossible to comprehend," adding the hole that she has left behind is "impossible" to fill.

An update on the post later stated that the newborn was sent to the NICU after Lauren's death and was later sent home with his father on June 12. It even shared a few photographs of the baby with his little sister and father.

FAQs

1. How was Lauren Miller associated with Shed Media?

According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as the Executive Assistant to the Senior Vice Presidents of Programming & Development for nearly nine years.

2. When did Lauren Miller die?

She passed away on June 9.

3. Who all has Lauren Miller worked with in the past?

Lauren was earlier associated with Bunim Murray Productions and A&E Networks.