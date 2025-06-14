Instagram dance reel goes wrong: Woman gets kicked by horse mid-performance in viral video

What began as a cheerful attempt to capture a scenic dance moment turned into an unexpected and painful surprise for one woman—courtesy of a horse. A viral Instagram video shows her dancing against the stunning backdrop of Kuri Village in Kalinchok, Nepal. With rolling hills and crisp mountain air in the frame, the scene had all the makings of a perfect Instagram Reel—until nature took an unpredictable turn. A viral clip showed a horse kicking a woman mid-dance in Nepal.(Instagram/avipsaakhnal)

A reel gone wrong

The video, shared by Instagram user Avipsa Khanal, shows the woman swaying joyfully while a horse grazes peacefully nearby. As she moves slightly away from the animal, the horse suddenly charges, then swiftly turns and kicks her with its hind legs. The impact knocks her straight to the ground, abruptly ending the dance in a way no one could have anticipated.

Watch the clip here:

In her caption, Khanal mentions that the incident took place in Kalinchok, a popular high-altitude tourist destination in Nepal known for its breathtaking mountain views and rustic village charm. Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 18.7 million views.

Social media reacts

The moment, though startling, has sparked a flurry of reactions online—ranging from concern to humour.

One user wrote, "That's what you get for interrupting the horse’s peaceful afternoon." Another commented, "The horse definitely said 'not today, human.'" A third quipped, "The kick was personal. That horse had beef."

Adding to the humour, one viewer joked, "She danced like no one was watching, except the horse… and he was judging." Someone else remarked, "Plot twist nobody expected—from calm grazing to ninja kick in seconds!"

Yet another user said, "Nature has its own choreography. You just got served." One more viewer commented, "Hope she’s okay, but that was a textbook horse kick if I’ve ever seen one." Lastly, a comment read, "That horse had perfect timing. Almost like he rehearsed it."