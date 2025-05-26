TikTok star Anna Grace Phelan has died after a battle with cancer, a message on her TikTok page confirmed on Saturday, May 24. She was 19. Anna Grace Phelan dies: Cancer-ridden US TikToker, 19, tried to raise funds before death; GoFundMe fell short (GoFundMe)

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the message said. “So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith.”

“Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace,” the message added. “May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom of Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ."

Phelan died less than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer. According to her GoFundMe, she was eventually diagnosed with a grade 4 malignant brain tumor that was categorized as a glioma. Phelan was originally from Florida and had worked as a receptionist at a medical practice after graduating from high school in Jefferson, Georgia, People reported. She was also involved with her local Christian church.

Anna Grace Phelan’s GoFundMe fell short of target

Phelan’s GoFundMe, which aimed at raising $100K, fell well short of target, with only $66,030 being raised. She shared the GoFundMe link on her Instagram, trying to raise funds.

“Days before Anna Phelan was due to start her Freshman year of college, after a number of varied symptoms, Anna was diagnosed with an inoperable Grade 4 malignant brain tumor. Categorized as a diffuse midline glioma this tumor demonstrates a particularly aggressive H3K27M mutation,” the GoFundMe reads.

It adds, “At an unimaginable time, we grieve with the Phelans and also celebrate all that Anna has been and will always be- a lasting testimony of strength and incredible resilience with a steadfast, triumphant faith.”

Phelan’s obituary states that her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 29, at the Galilee Christian Church in Jackson County, Georgia. This will be followed by the burial at the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. The young TikToker is survived by her parents, William ‘Buddy’ Phelan and Nadine Phelan, brother Harper David Phelan, and other family members.