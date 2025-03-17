Twin 19-year-old brothers were found gunned down on top of a Georgia mountain a day after they missed a flight to Boston to visit friends. Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis’ family has refused to accept probers’ murder-suicide theory. Who were Qaadir and Naazir Lewis? Twin brothers, 19, shot dead on Georgia mountain day after missing their flight (GoFundMe)

The brothers, of Lawrenceville, went missing on March 7 after missing their 7 am flight. The next day, both of them were found dead by a hiker at the summit of Bell Mountain near the North Carolina border. There were gunshot wounds on both their bodies.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is treating the case as a murder-suicide. However, the brothers’ uncle, Rahim Brawner, said the two were inseparable and would not hurt each other.

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” Brawner told local WXIA-TV of the brothers. “I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

The brothers’ aunt, Yasmin Brawner, said the two had a “huge support system” who they were sure would have helped them if there were suicidal tendencies or signs of any kind of trouble. “We know them. They wouldn’t do anything like this,” Yasmine told the outlet. “To say they did this to each other? No. Something happened in those mountains, and we want answers.”

Who were Qaadir and Naazir Lewis?

A GoFundMe launched by Yasmine said her nephews had “dreams of starting their very own clothing line” in the future. She is looking to raise funds for the twins’ funeral expenses.

“I am the aunt of the twins Qaadir and Naazir that was found deceased on top of Bell Mountain in Georgia. In recents new reports, it was claimed that they took their own lives. My nephews wouldn’t do this! They came from a family of love, and twins wanted so much for their future, they had dreams of starting their very own clothing line,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Unfortunately Something happened at Bell mountain that ended the lives of 19 year old Qaadir and Naazir, which needs to be further investigated. We need your support to share their story and to help raise the funds for their Funeral/Memorial for the twins. Anything you donate will be appreciated,” it adds.

The family said Qaadir and Naazir were found with their plane tickets still inside their wallets. The GBI said autopsies for the twins are completed. However, officials are waiting for additional forensic tests before they issue a final ruling on the cause of death. Authorities havenot revealed who they believe carried out the murder-suicide.