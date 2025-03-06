Missing Georgia boy, 14, who appeared in Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries found alive after 7 years: All about the case

A Missing Georgia boy who appeared on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has reportedly been found in Colorado. Abdul Aziz Khan, now 14, disappeared seven years ago. His mother and her new husband have now been arrested on kidnapping charges, police said, according to the New York Post. Missing Abdul Aziz Khan, who appeared in Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries found alive after 7 years (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Khan went missing from his Atlanta home on November 27, 2017, His mother, 40-year-old Rabia Khalid, was suspected of being involved in his disappearance after she failed to appear for a custody hearing that same day.

How was Abdul Aziz Khan found?

The case was finally cracked last week after deputies went to investigate an alleged burglary in progress in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. On February 23, police arrived at the property at around 3:37 pm and spotted two people inside a home listed for sale. Cops showed up at the property after receiving a call from the homeowner who caught the break in on his security camera.

The two suspects were Khalid and her husband Elliot Blake Bourgeois, 42. They claimed that they were employees associated with the realtors of the property, but the deputies started investigating their identities after noticing holes in their story. The officers discovered two children inside a vehicle parked in the driveway, and one of them was identified as Khan.

Rabia Khalid Elliot Blake Bourgeois have been arrested (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

“Our deputies responded to what initially seemed like a routine trespass call, but through sharp attention to detail and tenacity, they uncovered the truth,” Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement.

“Their ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects’ story and to follow the leads, even when the situation seemed unclear, ultimately led to the safe recovery of a child who had been missing for seven long years,” he added. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work done by our team; this case highlights the commitment of our officers to seek justice and protect the most vulnerable. It’s a reminder of the incredible difference our work makes in the lives of those we serve.”

Khan’s family was reportedly overjoyed at the news of the child being found. “We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years,” the family said.

Khan and the other child, who has not been publicly named, were taken into protective custody. A court will decide where they will be placed.

Khalid and Bourgeois have been charged with kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities, and trespassing. They were booked in the Douglas County Jail, with both their bonds set at $1 million.