Sudiksha Konanki disappearance: Mystery deepens as authorities reveal person of interest Joshua Riibe is ‘in custody’

Authorities have revealed that Joshua Riibe, the person of interest in the disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, was interrogated by Dominican Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Navy Vice Admiral Agustin Morillo Rodriguez until nearly 3 am on Sunday, March 16, according to the Spanish-language outlet Noticias SIN. Riibe, an Iowa native and a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, has been “in custody” since shortly after Konanki disappeared on March 6, the outlet reported. He is expected to be questioned on Monday, March 17, again. Sudiksha Konanki disappearance: Mystery deepens as authorities reveal person of interest Joshu Riibe is ‘in custody’ (Southeast technical college, @sudikshakonanki/TikTok)

While Riibe is considered a person of interest, he has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing. Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confiscated his passport so he can’t leave until the investigation is over. The Dominican government said that he has also been put under police monitoring, the New York Post reported.

“Joshua Steven Riibe, who has been identified as a ‘person of interest,’ remains in custody and is being interrogated at the National Police’s Gender Violence Unit to gather more information about the incident,” a rep for the Caribbean nation said in an update recently.

“As long as authorities consider Joshua Steven Riibe a key element in the investigation, he will remain in custody,” the notice added.

What did Joshua Riibe claim?

Riibe claimed that he and Konanki went into waist-deep waters, but were soon swept out to sea by a big wave, following which he grabbed Konanki to save her and brought her back closer to shore. In the process, he swallowed sea water, he claimed.

“It took me a long time to get her out, it was difficult,” Riibe told officials, according to a transcript obtained by Noticias SIN. “I was a lifeguard in the pool, not in the sea.”

“The last time I saw her I asked if she was ok,” he allegedly added. “I didn’t hear her answer because I started vomiting all the sea water I had swallowed.”

Riibe said he passed out on the beach, and later woke up and returned to his room, assuming Konanki had left too. Meanwhile, clothing believed to belong to Konanki was found on a lounge chair at the beach where she went missing.