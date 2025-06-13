Meet the cast of The Traitors Season 4: Kpop star Eric Nam, Travis Kelce's mom Donna, RHOBH's Lisa Rinna and more

Reality TV’s favourite game of trust and betrayal is returning for Season 4. Yes, The Traitors is back. Peacock dropped the full cast list on June 13. This season’s lineup pulls in familiar faces from Big Brother, Love Island and The Real Housewives. Oh, and there is a celebrity football mom in the mix, too. The Traitors Season 4: Eric Nam, Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood, Mark Ballas, Caroline Stanbury and more to star

Cast of The Traitors Season 4

Without further ado, here is a list of all 23 contestants who are going to play the ultimate game of deception this time around:

1. Candiace Dillard Bassett: A powerhouse singer and reality star known for her sharp opinions and emotional moments on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

2. Caroline Stanbury: A stylish and confident businesswoman bringing her signature British sass from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

3. Colton Underwood: Former NFL player and lead of The Bachelor, who made headlines after coming out as gay in 2021.

4. Donna Kelce: The warm and spirited mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

5. Dorinda Medley: The entertaining and unpredictable hostess from The Real Housewives of New York City.

6. Eric Nam: A globally recognized K-pop singer-songwriter and TV host, known for his charm, humor and cross-cultural appeal.

7. Ian Terry: A brilliant strategist who won Big Brother 14, admired for his intellect and under-the-radar gameplay.

8. Johnny Weir: An Olympic figure skater and fashion icon known for his bold commentary and unapologetic individuality.

9. Kristen Kish: Top Chef winner and acclaimed chef, celebrated for her precision in the kitchen and cool, composed demeanor.

10. Rob Cesternino: A savvy Survivor alum turned beloved podcast host.

11. Lisa Rinna: Actress and outspoken Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, famous for stirring the pot with her signature drama.

12. Mark Ballas: A dynamic choreographer and three-time Dancing with the Stars champion, known for pushing creative boundaries.

13. Maura Higgins: Irish reality star and Love Island USA: Aftersun host with a no-nonsense attitude and flirtatious charm.

14. Michael Rapaport: Actor, comedian and sports enthusiast known for his loud opinions and larger-than-life personality.

15. Monét X Change: A trailblazing drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner, known for her charisma and quick wit.

16. Natalie Anderson: A tenacious competitor who made her mark on Survivor and The Amazing Race with her relentless drive.

17. Porsha Williams: A vibrant and bold television personality from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, known for her outspoken nature.

18. Kassy Rausch: A fan-favorite from Love Island USA, recognized for her bubbly personality and rollercoaster romances.

19. Ron Funches: A beloved stand-up comedian and actor with a joyful spirit and unmistakable voice.

20. Stephen Colletti: Former Laguna Beach star and One Tree Hill actor who transitioned into a serious acting career.

21. Tara Lipinski: An Olympic gold medalist figure skater and beloved commentator, admired for her poise and expert insights.

22. Tiffany Mitchell: A strategic mastermind on Big Brother 23, praised for her leadership in the groundbreaking Cookout alliance.

23. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho: The witty and heartwarming winner of Survivor 44, who charmed audiences with his humor and savvy gameplay.

FAQs

1. When does The Traitors Season 4 release?

The Traitors Season 4 release date has not been announced by Peacock yet.

2. Who is hosting The Traitors Season 4?

The Traitors Season 4 host is once again Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

3. Where can I watch The Traitors Season 4?

You can watch The Traitors Season 4 on Peacock.