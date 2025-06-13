8 OTT releases to watch this week: From Rana Naidu, The Traitors to Kesari Chapter 2, Subham

OTT releases to watch this week: Grab your popcorn and cosy up on your couch because this week has some exciting releases on various OTT platforms. From new movies to reality shows and fresh seasons of old shows, take a look at everything that’s on offer on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more. OTT releases to watch this week: Rana Daggubati in a still from the Netflix web series Rana Naidu.

Kesari Chapter 2 - JioHotstar

Lawyer C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) decides it’s time for the British Raj to play after the events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Facing him off in court is Neville McKinley (R Madhavan), and aiding him is budding lawyer Dilreet Gill (Ananya Panday). Karan Singh Tyagi directed the Hindi film, Kesari Chapter 2, streaming online from 13 June.

Rana Naidu (season 2) - Netflix

Fixer Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) still shares a contentious relationship with his estranged father Naga Naidu (Venkatesh), but he has a bigger foe (Arjun Rampal) to face this time around. In this adaptation of Ray Donovan, Rana finally wants to leave it all behind, but the past catches up to him in more ways than one. The web series is streaming from 13 June.

The Traitors - Prime Video

The Indian adaptation of the hit Dutch reality show features Karan Johar as the host. Twenty contestants, including names like Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Anshula Kapoor, and Raftaar, are split into Traitors and the Faithful. The reality show is a murder mystery with a dash of intrigue thrown in. It will be streaming from 12 June.

Subham - JioHotstar

Backed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production house, the Telugu horror comedy Subham delves into the lives of married men who band together after their wives are possessed by a TV show and begin behaving erratically. Samantha features in a cameo in the film, which is streaming from 13 June.

Alappuzha Gymkhana - SonyLIV

The exciting Malayalam sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana revolves around a group of young adults who take up professional boxing to secure admission to college through a sports quota. Naslen of Premalu-fame stars in the film, which will be streaming on June 13.

In Transit - Prime Video

Directed by Ayesha Sood and backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under Tiger Baby Production, this four-part documentary follows the journey of nine transgender and non-binary individuals as they navigate love, identity and challenges in India. It is streaming from 13 June.

Fubar (season 2) - Netflix

The second season of the show, headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is streaming from 12 June. Arnold and Monica Barbaro return as FUBAR’s father-daughter spy duo, Luke Berner and Emma. The first season saw them being forced to work together, and the second season is expected to have more chaos.

Echo Valley - Apple TV+

This gripping drama film, headlined by Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, is streaming from 12 June. Kate Garrett is leading a simple life, training horses on her farm in southern Pennsylvania, when her drug-abusing daughter Claire arrives in an alarming condition and seeks her help.