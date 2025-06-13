On The Traitors, Apoorva Mukhija skewers Uorfi Javed for saying they are not on same level

The first episode of The Traitors dropped on Prime Video on 12 June, and it already has people hooked. Right on day one, we see a rift brewing between contestants Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija on the Karan Johar-hosted show. Apoorva’s fans, however, hope that Uorfi gets a reality check as the show progresses. (Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija admits she was ‘really angry’ for no outrage against man who made sexist joke on India's Got Latent) Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija are contestants on the Indian edition of The Traitors.

The rift between Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija

Uorfi and Apoorva discuss their rift in the first episode of The Traitors. Apoorva says, “I’ve been feeling weird for a night or two about my home. I was anxious and crying by myself. Uorfi kept asking me what was wrong. I didn’t want to draw attention to it, so I asked her to stay quiet for a few minutes. That’s all that happened, but she got mad at me for it. She spoke about her level, but I think neither her height nor her brain has grown. I don’t think I need to talk to her, and I’m very happy that way.”

Uorfi, for her part, believes that Apoorva is not on ‘her level’ in her career, so she needs to respect her. She says, “She was upset after the mission. So I asked her what happened. She got irritated. So I told her, if you’re the kind of person who’s going to snap, then I don’t want to be your friend. And I don’t wish to speak to you. And she says, not everything is about you. I am at a certain level, and I do not like people speaking to me like this. This…she’s not at my level. She needs to respect me. She’s my junior.”

Internet reacts

If the reaction to the episode on Reddit is anything to go by, people are on Apoorva’s side over Uorfi in the rift now. One person wrote, “Who's gonna tell urfi that there are others on the same show who are far more successful than she is and yet they don't act this entitled? Someone needs to burst her bubble and let her know that apoorva is just as, if not more, successful and famous. Stop disappointing us urfi.”

Another thought she needed to be ‘humble’, “Uorfi has that main character syndrome. She is behaving the in same way how she did in her series (forgot the name). This rude behavior is not going to take her anywhere. Humble down a bit girll.” A person even thought Uorfi was showing her true colour in The Traitors than she did in Follow Kar Lo Yaar, “Urfi is far more real in this show than "follow karlo". I honestly think she joined the show thinking it's going to be a cake walk and is clearly losing the plot. Such underwhelming personality.”

About The Traitors

The Indian edition of The Traitors features 20 contestants – Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala.

The show features a group of contestants divided into the Traitors, who must work together to eliminate the other group of contestants called the Faithfuls. The Faithfuls are tasked with discovering who the Traitors are and voting them out before they’re ‘murdered’ in the game. The original iteration of the reality show is Dutch, called De Verraders. American and British versions of the show also exist.