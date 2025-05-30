The Traitors contestants: From Apoorva Mukhija to Raftaar, full list of 20 ‘cunning players’ on Karan Johar's show

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the reality show The Traitors. The trailer recently unveiled the 20 contestants who will play a game of lies and betrayal to win a grand prize. From content creators like Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala to actors such as Jannat Zubair and Karan Kundrra, the contestants are placed in a lavish palace where they'll compete to unmask the traitors among them. (Also Read: The Traitors trailer: Karan Johar unveils 20 contestants fighting for survival; internet calls it ‘sasta Bigg Boss’) Apoorva Mukhija and Raftaar to participate in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors.

Here's the full list of contestants

Apoorva Mukhija - Apoorva aka rebel kid, is a digital content creator who rose to fame with her candid mini vlogs, skits, and rants. She has also appeared in the web series Who’s Your Gynac? and Karan Johar-backed film Nadaaniyan, in which she played Khushi Kapoor’s best friend. Recently, she found herself at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on India’s Got Talent, and is now set to make her reality TV debut with The Traitors. Celebrating the milestone, she wrote, “Rise and shine baby. It’s time to make a reality TV debut.”

Purav Jha- Purav is an Indian digital content creator and actor who began his journey in 2018 by sharing comec videos on TikTok and Instagram. He gained widespread recognition through collaborations with YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, notably in the viral video "PUBG With Pariwar," where he portrayed the character Kundan

Karan Kundrra- Karan is a popular television actor known for his roles in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and more. This is not his first time participating in a reality show. He has earlier participated in Roadies as a Gang leader and as a contestant in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss.

Harsh Gujral- Harsh is an Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber known for his observational humour and engaging crowd interactions. He recently made his acting debut in the movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi which also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Ashish G Vidyarthi- Ashish has made his name in the entertainment industry with his villanious roles in films like Kill, R...Rajkumar, Kick 2, Vaastav and more. The actor is now set to participate in The Traitors.

Uorfi Javed- Uorfi is an Indian television actor and internet personality known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken nature. She began her career with roles in TV serials like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and Bepannaah, but rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Uorfi has since become a social media sensation, amassing over 5 million Instagram followers.

Jasmine Bhasin- Jasmine is a popular television actor known for her shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and more. The actor is also known for her Punjabi films Warning 2, Honeymoon, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. She has earlier participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss.

Lakshmi Manchu- Daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, Lakshmi is an Indian actor, producer, and television presenter known for her work in Telugu cinema and American television. She began her acting career with the American TV series Las Vegas and later appeared in shows like Desperate Housewives. She has acted in over 20 films across multiple languages.

Raftaar- The popular Indian rapper, singer, and music composer known for his high-energy performances and chart-topping hits. He started his career with urban music collectives like Mafia Mundeer and later gained solo fame. Raftaar has also been a judge on reality shows like MTV Hustle and Dance India Dance and a gang leader on MTV Roadies.

Elnaaz Norouzi- Elnaaz Norouzi is an Iranian-German model and actor who made her mark in India with web shows like Sacred Games and films such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Known for her glamorous screen presence, she has steadily expanded her footprint in Indian cinema and OTT platforms.

Nikita Luther- Nikita Luther is a professional poker player and the first Indian woman to win a gold bracelet at the World Series of Poker.

Anshula Kapoor- Apart from being recognised as Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula is also an entrepreneur and the founder of the online fundraising platform Fankind. She is known for her philanthropic work and strong presence on social media.

Raj Kundra- Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra grabbed eyeballs when he started wearing a mask during public outings. He made his acting debut with UT69 ,wherein he presented his days of struggle in the prison. Kundra has remained in the spotlight for both his business ventures and controversies.

Janvi Gaur- Janvi Gaur is a popular digital content creator and YouTuber known for her relatable comedy sketches and viral videos. With a strong presence across platforms, she has carved out a niche with her observational humour.

Maheep Kapoor- Sanjay Kapoor's wife and a jewellery designer, Maheep became popular with the show Netflix’s reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Backed by Karan Johar, the show also features other wives of Bollywood actors like Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

Jannat Zubair- Jannat is an actor and social media star who started her career as a child artist. She has appeared in TV shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui, and gained massive popularity on Instagram, amassing 49.8 million followers, more than that of Shah Rukh Khan.

Mukesh Chhabra- Mukesh is a prominent casting director and filmmaker in Bollywood. He has been instrumental in launching and casting talent in films like Chhichhore, Dangal, and Kai Po Che!. Chhabra also made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sudhanshu Pandey- Sudhanshu is a popular actor best known for his role in the show Anupamaa. With a career spanning both Bollywood and television, he has appeared in films like Singh Is Kinng and was also a part of India's first boy band, A Band of Boys.

Sahil Salathia- Sahil is a model and actor, who represented India at Mr. Asia 2012 in Hong Kong and was a finalist. He has also been a part of shows like Adhura, Everest and films like Panipat.

Sufi Motiwala- Sufi is an internet sensation who is best known for his reels that are considered to be along the lines of fashion journalism. He is often seen on Instagram commenting on celebrities’ designer wear and their styling.

About The Traitors

In the trailer, Karan Johar explained that at the beginning of the show, three contestants out of the ‘20 cunning players’ will be chosen as the traitors who will be 'murdering' each person every day to win the grand prize. Meanwhile, the innocent contestants will be given a chance to expose the traitor and finish their game. While some fans expressed excitement about the show, others believed that it is a 'cheap version of Bigg Boss.' The new episodes will air on Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video starting from June 12.