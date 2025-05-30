The Traitors trailer: Karan Johar unveils 20 contestants fighting for survival; internet calls it ‘sasta Bigg Boss’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar earlier left everyone intrigued with the announcement of his new show, The Traitors. Now, the makers have released the trailer, unveiling the names of the 20 contestants. Fans are thrilled to see Apoorva Mukhija, Raftaar, Jannat Zubair and others competing for the title. (Also Read: Karan Johar is all praise for Maa trailer, says Kajol as protective mother is the ‘best role of her life’) Karan Johar unveils the list of contestants for his new show The Traitors.

The Traitors trailer

The trailer shows Karan introducing the audience to "seedhe saadhe log" close together in a fancy, mysterious palace playing a "sweet game". Raftaar can be heard saying, "If I am the traitor, I'll leave rapping," while Uorfi promises to shave her head if she turns out to be a traitor.

Karan then explains that three traitors will be chosen at the beginning of the game, who will “murder” the innocent players each day. The innocent people will have the opportunity to identify the traitor and eliminate them from the game.

The trailer further shows contestants defending themselves and blaming each other to uncover the traitors. It also shows Jasmin, Apoorva and Jannat breaking down in tears, saying, "This game is too hard."

The 20 contestants include, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala.

Fans reacted to the trailer by sharing their opinions on the show. One of the comments read, "This looks like a mix of Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss." Another wrote, "This looks more interesting than Bigg Boss." Another added, "Sasta Bigg Boss (cheap Bigg Boss)." Some also expressed excitement about seeing their favourite celebrities like Apoorva, Purav Jha, Jasmin, and Karan.

About The Traitors

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production. The official synopsis reads, "A ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here, 20 players will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayalis everywhere." New episodes will air every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video starting June 12.