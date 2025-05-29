Karan Johar is all praise for Maa trailer, says Kajol as protective mother is the ‘best role of her life’

The much anticipated trailer of Maa starring Kajol was launched today and it already found a fan in Karan Johar. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account and posted a long review of the trailer praising his friend Kajol, who plays the main lead in the film. Here's what Karan had to say. Karan Johar reviewed Maa's trailer and Kajol's performance in a new post.

Karan Johar reviews Maa's trailer

On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared the trailer of Maa while writing that it made him jump from his chair. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director further wrote, “What an incredible Trailer!!!! Has SUPER HIT written all over it." While praising his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, Karan added, "Kajol owning every beat with heartfelt brilliance!!! Kajol as a protective mother is the best role of her life! My ticket is bought."

A screengrab of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Maa trailer was launched on Thursday

The trailer shows Kajol as a fierce, protective mother who fights to save her daughter from the clenches of demons. The clip begins with Kajol driving her daughter through a dense forest road when suddenly a corpse crashes into their windshield.

Next, they find themselves in Chandanpur where a new, dreadful chapter unfolds. Kajol asks her daughter not step out without her permission. Next, the daughter learns about a cursed tree which is believed to be home to evil spirits.

Soon the audience learns that several girls have gone missing from the place in the last couple of months. Kajol is seen being tortured by demons as she declares that she would not let anything happen to her daughter.

More about Maa

Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. Maa is set to release in theatres on 27 Jun