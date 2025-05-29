Maa trailer: Kajol turns into fierce mother to save her daughter from evil in mythological horror. Watch

Maa trailer: Kajol unleashes her protective and fierce maternal instincts in the trailer of her upcoming horror film Maa. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the Vishal Furia directorial, which tells the story of a mother who becomes Kali to end a demonic curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal. (Also read: Kajol to take on the role of a ‘rakshak and bhakshak’ in Maa, trailer release date out) Kajol stars in the first horror film of her career with Maa.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Kajol driving her daughter through a dense forest road. Her daughter complains of period pain, and Kajol says they will stop in a short while, and it will be okay. But that does not happen as planned, as a mysterious figure slams into the glass window, and the two of them find themselves in Chandanpur, where a dark new chapter is about to begin.

Kajol tells her daughter not to step out with her permission. Soon, she finds out about a cursed tree where it is believed that evil spirits reside. Ronit Roy appears and shared that several girls have disappeared from the same place in the last few months. A furious Kajol then declares that she will not let her daughter be the sacrifice for ending the curse of this place. Will she be able to protect her daughter from the evil forces?

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This looks intense and scary! Good to see Kajol in a different role.” A second fan said, “So happy to see production houses exploring the horror verses instead of the action and romantic stuff!” “The trailer looks awesome,” said a second fan.

Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. Saiwyn Quadras wrote the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor. The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

Maa is set to release in theatres on 27 June.