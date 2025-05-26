Kajol to take on the role of a ‘rakshak and bhakshak’ in Maa, trailer release date out

Actor Kajol will soon be back on the big screen with some chills and shrill. The actor has teased the project by sharing a spooky poster, showcasing her intense avatar as a protector and destroyer. Alongside the poster, Kajol also revealed the release date of the trailer. Also read: Maa first look shows Kajol determined to take on the world for her child. Watch Kajol shared the new poster of the film on her social media handles.

Kajol drops a new poster

For Kajol, the week started on a spooky note. The actor on Monday took to Instagram to share a new poster of her upcoming film, Maa. In the poster, Kajol exudes a fierce intensity, her angry avatar radiating a powerful energy as she appears ready to take on and vanquish the forces of evil.

The poster's dramatic flair features a foreboding dark sky with a storm brewing, punctuated by a bolt of lightning that casts an eerie glow, hinting at the film's supernatural and mythological essence.

At the centre of the poster, a fierce confrontation unfolds between two characters: a monstrous figure with glowing red eyes and charred skin, and Kajol, who stands opposite, her face contorted in a fierce scream as she confronts the demon. The tagline on the poster reads: “Rakshak Bhakshak aur Maa”.

The actor also shared that the trailer of the film will be out in four days. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. Trailer drops in 4 days”. The horror film is directed by Vishal Furia.

Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. “Kajol is backkkk here to rule,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “BRING IT OUT”.

“Will be deadly for sure this film,” read one comment. Another comment read, “Looking so promising and unique”.

Maa is produced by the makers of the hit 2024 film Shaitaan. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It is written by Saiwyn Quadras, and it also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. As per a press note, “Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama”.

Kajol’s upcoming projects

When it comes to her film slate, Kajol has diverse projects lined up from horror, action, drama to mystery. She will be exploring the horror genre for the first time in her career with Maa. She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni – Queen of Queens. It marks her reunion with with Prabhu Deva after 27 years. She was most recently seen in Netflix’s Do Patti, in which she was seen in the role of a police officer.

Kajol has made her place in Bollywood with projects such as Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Ishq, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...