Maa first look shows Kajol determined to take on the world for her child. Watch

Maa first look: Vishal Furia’s Kajol-starrer Maa's first look was released on Monday. The film, touted as the ‘ultimate battle of good vs evil,’ will be released this year in four languages. Kajol also posted a video of the first look on Instagram, giving more insight into the film’s story. (Also Read: Reddit thinks Kajol is ‘reverse ageing’, says she looks even younger than daughter Nysa Devgan: ‘I thought it was AI’) Maa first look shows Kajol looking strong as her child looks scared.

Maa first look

Posting the first look on her Instagram and announcing that Maa will be released in theatres on June 27 this year, Kajol wrote, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you. #Maa #Maa27June. #jyotideshpande @kumarmangatpathak @furia_vishal @danishdevgn.” Maa will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

The first look shows Kajol and a child flanked on one side by a demon and on the other side by a Goddess. The actor has a determined look on her face as she holds her scared child, ready to take on the world. The film is touted to a mythological horror film that ‘explores the timeless battle between good and evil’ according to the filmmakers.

Fans were thrilled that Hindi cinema was exploring new genres, with one fan commenting, “It's Good to see that Bollywood is no longer interested in typical family drama movies. All the best.” Another thrilled fan wrote, “I'M SO SEATED FOR THIS.” A Kajol fan even wrote, “Omg yes slayyyyyy.” Another fan wrote, “Wow, we're looking forward to the premiere, it's going to be great.”

About Maa

Maa is produced by the makers of the hit 2024 film Shaitaan. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is directed by Vishal and written by Saiwyn Quadras, and it also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. A press note by the filmmakers reads, “Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama.”