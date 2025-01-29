Reddit thinks Kajol is ‘reverse ageing’, says she looks even younger than daughter Nysa Devgan: ‘I thought it was AI’

Days after Kajol shared a photo with Nysa Devgan, Reddit users said that the actor looks much younger than her daughter. Kajol posted the picture on her Instagram account earlier last week. (Also Read | Kajol shares cute pic with Nysa Devgan; fans call them ‘twins’ but it’s Nysa’s hilarious comment that takes the cake) Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Kajol's recent pic with daughter Nysa

In the photo, the mother daughter duo sat inside a restaurant. Kajol leaned towards Nysa Devgan, holding chopsticks. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. For the outing, Kajol wore a black outfit. Nysa opted for a grey outfit. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box (pea pod and chopsticks emojis). #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime"

Reddit surprised by Kajol's ‘reverse ageing’

Now, a post was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Kajol looks much younger. I thought it was AI." Reacting to it, a fan said, “Here you can say, ‘You didn’t tell me you had a younger sister’.” A comment read, "I think the entire Bollywood industry should pay a visit to Kajol’s surgeon." A person said, "Kajol is reverse ageing."

"No matter what, she still looks natural. I doubt she’s had any work done," commented a social media user. "Kajol is looking gorgeous...looks like she is ageing backwards..," said another fan. "Kajol’s features remain unchanged, with no signs of cosmetic work except for a brighter complexion. She looks incredibly fresh and vibrant. She’s giving me KKHH & K3G vibes here," read another comment.

About Kajol's family

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug born in 2010. Kajol and Ajay met for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. Since then have co-starred in many films like Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others.

About Kajol's films

Fans saw Kajol last in Do Patti along with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti is currently streaming on Netflix. Kajol will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, it will also feature Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.