Kajol shares cute pic with Nysa Devgan; fans call them ‘twins’ but it’s Nysa’s hilarious comment that takes the cake

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 21, 2025 12:42 PM IST

Kajol has given fans a glimpse of mother-daughter time with Nysa Devgan. While fans were left gushing over their resemblance, her daughter seems to be shocked

Children look like their parents. It’s in their genes and this is a common phenomenon. Yet every time fans see a star kid who looks like a mini-me version of their star parents, they can’t help but gush over the crazy resemblance. May it be Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, or Ibrahim Ali Khan who is a carbon copy of his father Saif Ali Khan. Well, currently the internet is in awe of Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan, who look like siblings in their latest picture together. Fans cannot get over their resemblance and the fact that Kajol is ageing like fine wine.

Kajol and Nysa
Kajol and Nysa

Last night, Kajol took to her official social media handle to share a cute unseen snap of her and her daughter at what looks like a Chinese restaurant. In this click, the mother-daughter duo are sitting together, flashing their pretty smiles at the camera as they pose with chopsticks in their hands. The glow on their faces is crazy and will leave you wondering what their skincare routines are! Along with this photograph, Kajol shared, “Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box 🫛🥢#unbreakablebond #partnerincrime.” Pretty soon, the comment section was flowing with lovely comments, calling the two ‘siblings’! But it’s Nysa’s hilarious message for her mommy that stole the show.

One social media user gushed, “Twins and your looking like sisters literally ❤️❤️ god bless,” whereas another comment read, “You both are looking like siblings ❤️.” Complimenting Kajol, an internet user shared, “Kajol You are looking younger than your daughter ❤️❤️,” while another netizen joked, “Bestie ❤️❤️❤️Waise hum confuza gye maa kon hai beti kon hai Aur yea Ajay sir ki ankhe ufffff killing feeling ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Meanwhile, a clearly surprised Nysa wrote, “u literally told me u would never post this.” Well, we are sure the Gen-Z crowd will be able to relate with the star kid.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Do Patti (2024) as a cop. Up next, she will share the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut film Sarzameen.

