Rasha Thadani grooves with ‘adopted mother’ Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma; fans say ‘Aaj Ki Raat meets Uyi Amma’

Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani began her journey in the film industry this week. Her debut film Azaad, which also marks Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan’s first movie, arrived in theatres yesterday after a special screening in Mumbai. Well, Rasha has many well-wishers, including her star mother. But one of her biggest cheerleaders through it all has been actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Even when she attended the screening of Azaad, Tamannaah kept asking the paparazzi what they thought of Rasha’s song Uyi Amma, calling it ‘too good’. Much to the delight of fans, Tamannaah has now joined forces with Rasha to groove on Uyi Amma. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma do Uyi Amma with Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani (19) and Tamannaah Bhatia (35) are very good friends. So much so that during an interview amid movie promotions, when asked to give Tamannaah a hashtag, Rasha said #AdotpedMom. When asked why, the star kid joked that Tamannaah and her boyfriend Vijay Varma have adopted Rasha. Well, in the new clip shared by Rasha on Instagram, she and Tamannaah win fans over with their incredible expressions as they perform on Uyi Amma. While Tamannaah looks naturally beautiful with no makeup on, dressed in a hoodie, Rasha has donned a t-shirt that says ‘unstable girl’ in reference to her film.

But it’s Vijay who steals the show, when he suddenly appears out of nowhere, singing Uyi Amma. Gushing over the trio in the comment section below, one social media user wrote, “Three cuitessss in one frame❤️,” whereas another netizen shared, “Two beauties in one frame and lots of expressions😍😍.” Referring to Tamannaah’s superhit dance number from Stree 2 (2024), another fan wrote, “When Aaj ki raat meet Uyi amma❤️❤️🙌,” while a comment read, “Aaj ki raat meets Uyi Amma.”

Well, this friendship is truly adorable! We hope to see lots more of Tamannaah and Rasha together in the future, with Vijay’s fun cameo of course.