Femme-icures: The sex-positive queer-friendly nail trend which promotes inclusivity

For anyone who thought getting a manicure was high maintenance behaviour, we raise you a trend, which allows aesthetic appeal to tie in with functionality. If you weren't yet completely convinced, let us introduce you to the, quite honestly, very iconic, femme-icure nail trend. The femme-icure, also referred to as queer nails or lesbian nails, is no different than a 'straight' session of getting one's nails done. The only (and very stark) difference however, is that the nails on the middle finger and index finger of the right hand are cut very short, while the remaining 8 nails carry the elongated extensions. All you need to know about femme-icures — the queer friendly, sex positive nail trend(Photos: Instagram)

Why you ask? It's a sex positive tweak to the average nail set. And thanks to the very kitschy pop culture pace of current times, is also very trendy, lest someone feel hesitant in sporting a femme-icure publicly. Former Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira for one, flaunts them loud and proud. Working closely with the show's resident nail technician, Natalie Minerva, Barbie on multiple occasions, has sported an elaborate femme-icure, off-screen as well.

Be it the transparent 'fishy' nails for her Bora Bora trip or the teal-hued cloud jellies to match the vibe of her new hair, you don't really need a reason to sport a femme-icure. For context, Barbie is openly queer.

Why are we talking about this?

It doesn't matter where in the week we are, Reddit and its virtual residents are always running amuck, unearthing their eagle-eyed observations. Among the freshest roulette of speculations, happens to be a picture of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, as she laughs out loud, posing in an ornate lehenga. The question the post poses however, is not with regards to what she's wearing, when she's debuting or where she was last spotted. It points out her beige French manicure, featuring, an acrylic almond set, with just the right middle and index finger, cut short. The query, inviting discussion, reads: 'what’s with Nysa’s nails? do these nails have a pop culture meaning other than being gay? or is it just random'.

Well we can't confirm if Nysa sporting a femme-icure was just her being on-trend or expressing her ally-ship, but now you know what the term stands for!