Saif Ali Khan was left with a piece of knife in his spine after home invasion, reveals doctor in official statement

Tragedy struck at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence in the wee hours of today morning, when an unidentified man attempted robbery at their house. Saif was at home with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh as well as the staff. Bebo, on the other hand, was with sister Karisma Kapoor, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor and fellow actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for a girls night in. In order to protect his loved ones, Saif reportedly put himself between the intruder and his family. The actor was attacked with a knife, stabbed 6 times and is currently admitted at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent surgery. Doctors have now revealed that Saif had a piece of knife stuck in his spine when he was brought in. Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife during a home invasion in the wee hours of today morning

Dr Nitin Dange, who was a part of the surgery, revealed in an official statement, “Mr Saif Ali Khan was admitted in the morning at 2 am in Lilavati Hospital. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on the neck was repaired by plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well.”

Another doctor from the hospital added that Saif has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. The actor underwent neurosurgery as well as plastic surgery, and is now on his way to recovery. Doctors have predicted a 100 percent recovery for the superstar. Currently, Saif’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan are with him at the hospital. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined them.

We wish the family all the strength as they cope with the shocking events that occurred in their Bandra residence.