Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence was the site of an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday morning. Stabbed during the unfortunate incident, the actor and father of 4 had to be rushed to Lilavati hospital to undergo surgery. Saif's team has now issued a health update addressing the situation at hand. Saif Ali Khan

The official statement reads, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time".

As per a previous update, Saif had sustained six injuries during the ordeal — two deep, two mid and two superficial. Of the two deep injuries, one required ten stitches though there appears to be no impact on the spine. A source statement elaborated, "Fortunately, it has not affected the spine. He was very lucky that the stabs have not affected any of his vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was actually thwarting a robbery attempt".

As for Kareena Kapoor, an Instagram story uploaded by her about a girl's night in with sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, led many to believe that she was actually not present in the house at the time of the attempted robbery. However, her team was quick to clarify that "All members of the household were present at home at the time of the unfortunate incident".

From the investigation point of view, three suspects have been detained by the Bandra police.

We wish Saif a speedy recovery.