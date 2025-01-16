Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saif Ali Khan's team issues health update post home invasion, stabbing: 'Doctors are monitoring...'

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 16, 2025 12:32 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra residence became the site of a burglary gone terribly wrong. The actor's team has now issued a health update

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence was the site of an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday morning. Stabbed during the unfortunate incident, the actor and father of 4 had to be rushed to Lilavati hospital to undergo surgery. Saif's team has now issued a health update addressing the situation at hand.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan

The official statement reads, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time".

As per a previous update, Saif had sustained six injuries during the ordeal — two deep, two mid and two superficial. Of the two deep injuries, one required ten stitches though there appears to be no impact on the spine. A source statement elaborated, "Fortunately, it has not affected the spine. He was very lucky that the stabs have not affected any of his vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was actually thwarting a robbery attempt".

As for Kareena Kapoor, an Instagram story uploaded by her about a girl's night in with sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, led many to believe that she was actually not present in the house at the time of the attempted robbery. However, her team was quick to clarify that "All members of the household were present at home at the time of the unfortunate incident".

From the investigation point of view, three suspects have been detained by the Bandra police.

We wish Saif a speedy recovery.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On