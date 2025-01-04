Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan begins 2025 with maa ki seva; fans call him ‘true blue Pataudi Gentleman’

On the afternoon of December 25, 2024, fans eagerly waited for pictures from Kapoor Khandaan’s annual Christmas lunch. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor gave us the perfect present as she excitedly greeted the paparazzi with a ‘Hi merry!’ This was followed by a perfect Kapoor family photo, which left us with just one question— where was the OG Kapoor diva Kareena Kapoor Khan? Well, the beauty was in Gstaad, Switzerland with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. Much to our delight, Bebo has now shared a fun glimpse of the Pataudis’ New Year. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a sneak peek of Taimur Ali Khan's New Year

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given the internet only a sneak peek, promising more soon. But this glimpse was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy. This is because Bebo’s photo dump features her darling beta Taimur Ali Khan being the perfect gentleman as he begins 2025 by doing ‘maa ki seva’. In the photos, we see Tim’s back as he carries his mother’s heels in his hands, dressed in a dashing tuxedo. We are guessing these candid clicks were taken while Taimur made his way back to the room after the family’s New Year’s Eve dinner.

In the caption, Kareena shared, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy new year friends ❤️. More Pictures coming soon. stay tuned ❤️.” Well, as we patiently wait for more sneak peeks from the Pataudi vacation, fans are busy gushing over Taimur and how nice a son he is. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “He is turning into a true blue Pataudi Gentleman 😍,” whereas another netizen gushed, “proper Pataudi gentlemen genes for Taimur🫶🏻🫶🏻.” Another comment read, “Taimur is a gentleman 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless you baby,” whereas a fan shared, “Who is the Gentleman ? He is Taimur Ali Khan 😌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Well, Kareena truly won at life, didn’t she?