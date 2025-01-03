Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Raha looking like Bebo’: Raha’s resemblance to Kareena in Alia-Ranbir’s Thailand vacay pics takes internet by storm

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 03, 2025 02:52 PM IST

Netizens seem to think Raha Kapoor looks very much like her bua Kareena Kapoor Khan in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new pics from Thailand

As the country prepared to bid adieu to 2024, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off for a holiday with their darling daughter Raha Kapoor. The star kid left the internet gushing as she waved at the paparazzi and greeted them with a cute ‘Hiii’ at the airport. Later on New Year’s Eve, RK’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared glimpses from their family celebrations. A clip of Ranbir rushing to kiss Alia as the clock struck 12 soon went viral on social media. The next day, the Kapoor family enjoyed their first sunset of 2025 on a yacht in Thailand.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor are currently vacationing in Thailand
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor are currently vacationing in Thailand

Much to our delight, Alia Bhatt has now shared unseen pictures from their vacay. The photo dump begins with a cute family photo where Ranbir Kapoor gives his wife a kiss while Raha Kapoor looks straight ahead. This was followed by a snap of Alia and Raha enjoying mother-daughter time on the yacht. Another cute click featured Ranbir and Alia smiling at the camera while Raha hid half of her face with just her eyes beaming at the lens. In the end is a candid of the three enjoying the sunset. Once again, Raha is the showstealer. This time, netizens are in awe of her resemblance to two popular Kapoors, and no we are not talking about Ranbir or Alia.

Fans cannot stop gushing over Raha’s likeness to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir’s actor cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the comment section of Alia’s post, one social media user claimed, “Your daughter look like rishi kapoor,” whereas another comment read, “What Raha is Looking like Bebo?😍” Another fan gushed, “Why raha look like aliya rishi ranbir 🥹🥹❤️❤️,” while an internet user pointed out, “Sweet girl got eyes same Kareena.” Of course, there were also fans who showered love on their fav celeb jodi— Alia and Ranbir. For instance, a netizen shared, “Bunny found the best dal chawal for life 😭🤍.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon reunite on the silver screen for Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On