Raha Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s true mini-me as she copies her mommy in unseen Christmas video with Ranbir Kapoor; watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor has been the internet’s biggest obsession since last week. Apart from being supremely adorable, the star kid has now left fans spellbound by the magic of her oh so cute voice. She sounds like a true angel and her viral video from the Kapoors’ annual Christmas lunch is proof. On December 25, Alia walked ahead, shushing the paparazzi before Ranbir brought Raha out to meet the shutterbugs. Raha cutely waved the cameras and cheerily yelled ‘Hi, merry!’ This Christmas miracle left netizens wanting more. Well, we now have a late Christmas present for all of you. Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Kapoor on Christmas

We came across an unseen video from Christmas, giving us yet another dose of Raha’s cuteness. In this new clip, the star kid is copying her star mother. As we all witnessed in the earlier video, Alia put her finger to her lip requesting the paparazzi to lower their volume before Ranbir and Raha stepped out of the car. Well, in this new viral video, before entering the house to join her family for the get-together, Raha can be seen doing the exact same gesture as Alia! As Ranbir carries her in, Raha puts her finger to her lip while looking at the shutterbugs. See for yourself:

Well, currently Raha is on a vacation with Ranbir and Alia, all set to ring in the new year as a happy family. The three were snapped at the airport last weekend, where Raha once again waved at her paparazzi friends, making them go gaga as she screamed ‘Hi’. Alia and Ranbir were left smiling from ear to ear, unable to handle how adorable their daughter is. Clearly, Raha was born to be a star, very much like her parents.

On the film front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to reunite on the silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. Titled Love & War, the epic drama also stars Vicky Kaushal.