Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha for Dua’s 1st Christmas?

ByMahima Pandey
Dec 26, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first Christmas with Dua Padukone Singh reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s Christmas tradition

Apart from being the most dreamy couple of Tinsel Town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are two of the most adored actors of the Hindi film industry. Well, this year they took up a new role, which is the most special of them all— they became parents to a baby girl. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter into the world in September and named her Dua Padukone Singh, the answer to all their prayers. Last night, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated Dua’s first Christmas. On this occasion, they decorated a Christmas tree with ornaments which were engraved with their names.

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated Dua's first Christmas this year, while Ranbir, Alia and Raha won hearts with their festive outing
Along with a snap of their beautiful tree, Deepika shared, “🧿♥️🧿 My heart is full 🧿♥️🧿 @ranveersingh #gratitude.” Soon enough, the comment section began flooding with love from fans. One social media user gushed, “Who would have thought that Deepika would one day hang a third name on the Christmas tree and it is her daughter's name 🥹🫠,” whereas another comment read, “This must be such a special one. Wishing you so much love and joy to the three of you ❤️.” Well, Deepika and Ranveer’s adorable celebration with Dua reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first Christmas with their darling daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha Kapoor last Christmas
Ranbir and Alia had also decorated their Christmas tree with ornaments which were engraved with their names and Raha’s name. This became a Christmas tradition, followed in 2023 as well. Raha's naani Soni Razdan had shared a sneak peek of the same last year. Interestingly, another step taken by Deepika and Ranveer reminded netizens of the time Ranbir and Alia became new parents. Much like Raha’s parents, Dua’s parents also introduced her to the paparazzi by hosting a special event, requesting them not to reveal the star kid’s face when they click pictures.

Reacting to Deepika and Ranveer’s press meet, one troll had shared, “Yaha bhi ranbir ko follow kar liya deepika ne 😂😂,” whereas another internet user had claimed, “Ranbir alia ko copy kar rahe hain 😂😂.”

Well, Ranbir-Alia and Deepika-Ranveer are enjoying their best lives as parents and we wish nothing but the best for them!

