Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai with Dua Padukone Singh, leaves netizens gushing over her daughter’s ‘tiny hands’

Last weekend was a special day for Deepika Padukone’s fans. Much to the delight of the internet, the actor made her first public appearance, three weeks after the birth of her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika surprised the crowd when she joined Diljit Dosanjh onstage during the Bangaluru concert of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Fans could not get enough of the new mommy’s glow as she grooved to her all-time favourite Diljit track Lover in her hometown. Deepika even taught the Punjabi sensation a phrase in Kannada! Well, today Deepika and her darling daughter Dua returned to their home in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone with daughter Dua Padukone Singh at the Mumbai airport

This is the first time that the star mum and her daughter have been snapped together in public since the time Deepika and Ranveer took their angel home from the hospital in September. In this video of Deepika and Dua at the Mumbai airport, which has now gone viral on social media, the actor walks to her car with her daughter in a baby carrier wrapped around her chest. Deepika looks stylish as ever in a red dress and sunglasses with her hair in a bun, as she holds Dua close to her heart. But it is Dua’s tiny hands clutching her mother which have taken social media by storm! See for yourself:

Gushing over Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter after watching this viral video, one social media user wrote, “Those tiny hands 🥹❣️,” whereas another Reddit user shared, “Chote chote haath 😘😗😘.” Another fan stated, “She’s so small 🥹,” whereas a sweet comment read: “My deepu is a mommy now :’).” Meanwhile, many others expressed their excitement to meet Dua soon. For instance, one social media user shared, “I can't wait to see our little princess 💕😍 DUA,” whereas another fan asked, “Face kab reveal hoga 😍.”

Well, it is an absolute treat to witness star kids grow! We are truly grateful to Deepika and all the other star parents who are sharing this delightful experience with fans through such glimpses. Lots of love to Dua and her mommy!