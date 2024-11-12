‘Kiara, Shraddha, Ranveer are not outsiders’: Netizens react to Kiara Advani’s old video calling herself a nobody

Kartik Aaryan was paired with a new leading lady, Triptii Dimri, this year for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy has shaken the box office whereas his onscreen chemistry with Triptii is winning hearts. Well, there was buzz which suggested that Kiara Advani, who shared the screen with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), would have a cameo in the recently released sequel. However, that did not happen. But interestingly, an old video of Kiara and Kartik promoting their film has now resurfaced on social media. In this viral clip, Kiara called herself a ‘nobody’ and expressed gratitude for filmmaker Karan Johar for believing in her during her early days in Bollywood. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's snippet from an old interview

But the video does not stop there. A snippet from Kartik’s chat on a podcast has been attached to Kiara’s video, where he claims that everybody is trying to be an ‘outsider’ today. Well, Kiara’s statement didn’t go down too well with netizens who are now brutally trolling her for calling herself a ‘nobody’. For instance, in a Reddit thread, one social media user pointed out, “Slaman Khan gave her the name Kiara, she's best friends with the daughter of the richest person in India, Grand daughter of Saeed Jaffrey, step great granddaughter of Ashok Kumar, step aunt is an assistant director, Juhi Chawla is a family friend, and not to mention the hundreds of influential connection owing to their business. Aur isko outsider Banna Hain.”

Comparing Kiara to star kid and fellow actor Shraddha Kapoor, an internet user wrote: “If Shraddha Kapoor can be an outsider then why can't Kiara be one?😝,” whereas another such comment read: “Kiara, shraddha and ranveer are not 'outsiders'.” A troll even opined, “Kiara does not come across as genuine in her interviews. I used to think she was, but not anymore esp with other ppl's experience with her. She acts like a saint and there is some pretence in the way she speaks.”

Well, it seems like the insider vs outsider debate will never truly end. On the film front, Kiara will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She has also been roped in opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2.