Deepika Padukone makes first public appearance after delivering Dua; Diljit Dosanjh welcomes her onstage in Kannada

ByMahima Pandey
Dec 07, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Deepika Padukone surprised fans last night when she made her first appearance after becoming a mother at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert. Here’s a glimpse

One of the most popular and adored celebs in the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone has been away from the limelight since the last few months. The actor, who welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in October, has been busy enjoying motherhood. However, Deepika has been active on social media, where she even introduced the world to her daughter Dua Padukone Singh last month. Well, much to the delight of fans, Deepika finally made her first public appearance after becoming a mother last night. And she successfully left the internet gushing over her ‘new mommy glow’.

Deepika Padukone with Diljit Dosanjh at his Bengaluru concert
Deepika Padukone with Diljit Dosanjh at his Bengaluru concert

Deepika surprised fans last night when she joined singing sensation and Indian rockstar Diljit Dosanjh during the Bengaluru concert of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The actor kept it casual yet chic in a white sweatshirt paired with matching sneakers and a pair of baggy denim jeans, with her golden brown locks left open. Seeing her after such a long time, many fans showered love in the comment section of her viral videos from the concert. For instance, one netizen gushed, “Omg new mommy glow ❤️❤️,” whereas another comment read, “Santoor mommy😭❤️.” Deepika even grooved to Diljit’s song Lover on stage. But the highlight was Diljit’s warm welcome for DP in Kannada.

Yes, you read that right. The Punjabi superstar welcomed Deepika onstage in Kannada and it was no less than a delight for the audience present for the live concert. Well, this is a collaboration we didn’t see coming, which makes it all the more special. Fans rightly described it as: “Moment ha bhai moment ❤️🔥.” Apart from their cute videos, clips of Deepika enjoying the show in the crowd have also surfaced on social media, giving us a glimpse of all the fun she had at the concert.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the silver screen as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again. Well, we can’t wait to see her back in action soon!

