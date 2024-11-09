Did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh name daughter Dua after THESE powerful women of the Padukone and Singh family?

Two months ago, Bollywood’s beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child into the world. The actors named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. It was delightful news for their fans, who soon flooded the comment section with love and blessings for the star kid. But why did Deepika and Ranveer choose the unique and beautiful name Dua for their baby girl? Well, In her sweet post, new mommy Deepika had explained, “🧿 Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿 ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua into the world in September

However, we stumbled across another possible theory on social media recently, as to why the star kid might have been named Dua Padukone Singh. This could obviously be a coincidence, but an Instagram post shared by Filmygyan pointed out how the name DUA has the initials of Deepika, her mother Ujjala Padukone and golfer sister Anisha Padukone— D+U+A. How cool is that? But then again, it could just be a sweet coincidence. Well, some fans were also quick to question why Ranveer’s initial was not considered important, according to this theory behind Dua’s name.

Well, netizens had an answer for that as well. One social media user pointed out: “ranveers mother's name is Anju tho so probably A for his mother,” whereas another fan who thought the same shared, “it could be deepika+ujala+anju( ranveer's mom) too.” So by this logic, Dua could be a name made up of Deepika, her mother and Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani’s initials. This reminds us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who has been named after her grandmothers.

Currently, Deepika and Ranveer are busy enjoying the blissful new chapter of their lives known as parenthood with their darling daughter Dua. On the work front, the actors were recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Singham Again as cops.