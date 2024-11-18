‘Now Deepika Padukone knows what depression really looks like’: Jokes comedian on Samay Raina’s show, gets trolled

Ever since the birth of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, Bollywood’s beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been busy enjoying parenthood. Fans got a glimpse of Ranveer during the promotions of their film Singham Again. But the only way netizens have been keeping up with DP is through her social media posts, which are generally relatable reels about motherhood that she shares on her Instagram story. Well, the internet has been gushing over DP and her motherhood journey for the last two months. But today, Deepika’s fans united against a comedian after a joke was cracked on the actor’s battle with depression. A joke on Deepika Padukone has left her fans enraged

On an episode of Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent, stand-up comedian Banti Banerjee stated, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right? Great! Now she knows what depression really looks like.” The comedian further insinuated that the actor was battling ‘break-up waala depression’. Before this, Banti mentioned that she herself is a two-year-old's mother. During this set, Samay was joined on the judges’ panel by Sid Warrier, Balraj Ghai, Raghu Ram and Tanmay Bhat. Well, this joke on Deepika has left her fans enraged. For instance, one internet user lashed out, “That is Not even remotely funny. Making fun of depression. Attacking a women and accusing her of faking depression. Worst, it is uttered by a woman. That dialogue "aurat hi aurat ki sabse badi dushman hoti hain" comes to mind.”

A netizen agreed and wrote, “This is not funny at all. Shoutout to Deepika Padukone for getting help for her illness and turning her life around. I believe she also made people feel empowered to talk about mental illness. Even if her sharing her story helped one person, that is still one person she helped,” whereas another social media user stated, “Making fun of someone’s clinical depression is disgusting, but it’s even worse coming from a woman, all in the name of comedy. The lengths some people go to for male validation are truly pathetic. And what does she mean by 'now she knows what real depression looks like now that she’s a mother'? Does she think postpartum depression is a joke?!”

What did you think of the comedian’s set?