‘Ed nu poora punjabi bana dena’: Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran reunite for another epic collab; fans ask for a song

Back in March this year, the world witnessed an unexpected collaboration that we didn’t know we needed when Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh joined forces with English singer-songwriter and sensation Ed Sheeran. It was during Ed’s visit to India for his Mathematics Asia Tour. Audiences knew they were in for a treat when they booked their tickets for the Mumbai concert, but no one saw this surprise collab coming their way. So when it happened, Ed and Diljit set the stage on fire for what seemed like a monumental, once in a lifetime performance. Well, much to our delight, the musical kings got a chance to continue their bromance in Birmingham. Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh at latter's concert in Birmingham

That’s right! Music lovers gather around, because this epic reunion is one for the books. This time, Ed returned the favour by gracing the stage as a special guest during Diljit’s recent concert in Birmingham amid the Dil-Luminati Tour. Once again, they made it a night to remember for those who got the chance to witness them live. Diljit welcomed Ed on stage by announcing, “Ed Sheeran aa gaye oye!” The crowd roared in delight and went into a frenzy when Ed began singing Shape of You. Diljit then jumped in with his recent chartbuster Naina from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Crew. It was magical!

In the comment section below, fans cannot keep calm as they shower the duo with love, praises and a special request of releasing an official song together. For instance, one internet user shared, “EK GAANA NIKAAL HE DO DONO BHAI MILKE”, whereas another fan gushed, “I love this Collab we need a song now.”

Meanwhile, other social media users felt the collab was like seeing two Punjabi mundas together. One such fan wrote: “Hahahhaha ed shareen nu poora punjabi bana dena 😂”, whereas another pointed out: “@diljitdosanjh love the way you punjabi-fied his name "Shareen"😂😂😂.” Another internet user joked, “Ed Sheeran be like : paaji ek din menu Punjabi ho jana hai 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Ed and Diljit, please listen to your fans and join forces for a song soon. We know it will be a chartbuster!