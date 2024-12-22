Deepika Padukone’s saree ad from her 20s leaves fans gushing; netizens call Dua’s mum ‘innocent and lively’

One of the most popular and adored actors of the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone began her journey in Bollywood as Shantipriya with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007). It was a dual role, which meant fans fell in love with her twice! But before turning to the silver screen and becoming an actor, DP was a professional model. She won hearts with her performance in several advertisements. Over the years, she has grown into one of the most versatile stars of the country, with many blockbuster hits in her kitty. However, this morning the internet was left gushing over Deepika’s old advertisement, which was shot before her big Bollywood debut. When Deepika Padukone shot a commercial in her 20s for a Chennai-based clothing brand

This advertisement was shot for a Chennai-based retailer brand of women’s clothing. In the clip, we see Deepika enter a new home as a newlywedded bride. She explores her new life after marriage, but every step of the way she misses her mother and their beautiful moments together. At the end of this commercial, Deepika’s husband surprises her by bringing her mother home. The happiness on her face is wholesome, as she smiles ear to ear, flaunting her iconic dimple. This was a sequel of another ad which featured Deepika as a modern woman who hasn’t forgotten her culture and traditions.

Well, fans can’t get enough of Deepika’s striking beauty and innocence in her 20s. Gushing over the same under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Just something about her in her early 20s… just so innocent and wholesome and so lively! You cannot take your eyes off her,” whereas another fan pointed out, “She did have a lot of innocence back then.” A comment read, “Lovely and wholesome,” while an internet user recalled, “That face 🤩 I remember being awestruck my her strikingly good looks in that Colgate ad- she was so uniquely beautiful! And then that Levis ad.. iconic.”

Today, apart from being a successful actor, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh. This year, the couple became parents to their darling daughter Dua Padukone Singh.