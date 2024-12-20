Shah Rukh & Suhana sing along to Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo at AbRam’s annual day; actor gets emotional on Swades act

In recent times, we have witnessed several new fusion tracks on Instagram. But one of the best and most popular mashups is definitely Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo. Dua Lipa, singer and creator of Levitating, even gave the fan-made mashup her approval last month when she performed it during her Indian tour. The English track’s amalgamation with the Hindi song Woh Ladki Jo, from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 film Baadshah, has truly struck the right chord with the audience. So much so that it was played last night during the annual function of SRK’s son AbRam Khan’s school, the Dhirubhai Ambani School. Well, SRK couldn’t stop himself from singing along and his viral video is now making us weak in the knees. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at AbRam Khan's annual day function

In this clip, which surfaced on social media, Shah Rukh is singing along to his iconic track Woh Ladki Jo with his daughter Suhana Khan, while Gauri Khan enjoys the ongoing performance onstage. He looks extremely handsome in his button-down shirt and watching him is no less than a treat! Especially for fans who have grown up grooving to the song, falling in love with SRK each time we heard it. Much to our delight, this is not the only viral video from the star-studded event. In another clip, we get to see the emotional side of the King of Romance.

In this video, students of the school are paying tribute to our beloved country with the Indian flag as their backdrop, while the title track of Shah Rukh’s 2004 film Swades plays in the background. As he sings along, we witness the passion in his eyes, which tugs at our heartstrings. Suhana too notices the same, as she turns around to glance at her father for a quick second. Well, watching Shah Rukh be himself is always an honour!

On the film front, the superstar will next shine on the silver screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s much-awaited project King. This movie is quite special, because for the first time ever, Suhana will share the screen with her father in a film. We wish them all the best as we eagerly wait for updates.