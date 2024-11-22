Menu Explore
Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan gets brutally trolled for new ad; netizens say ‘no charisma, no screen presence’

ByMahima Pandey
Nov 22, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Suhana Khan, who will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, is currently being trolled for her ‘screen presence’ in a new ad. Here’s what netizens have to say

When a star kid begins their career in the film industry, audiences tend to compare them to their star parents. On top of this, these young actors now have to carry the burden of the nepotism debate, which is never-ending. So when Zoya Akhtar launched not one but three star kids in Bollywood with The Archies (2023), netizens were ready with their guns loaded. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who played Veronica, was especially trolled. But many blamed it on the way her character was written. Well, it’s been a year since her debut and the star kid is back in the news, being trolled yet again.

Suhana Khan in an advertisement
Suhana Khan in an advertisement

In the last one year, Suhana has been a part of several commercials. The latest in the list is the advertisement for a phone. In the clip, Suhana has one dialogue before the ad turns into a music video with the actor flaunting her dance moves, which are quite smooth. But soon after this commercial surfaced on social media, many started trolling Suhana for her screen presence, claiming that she has no ‘charisma’. For instance, one comment read: “Man she has negative screen presence. She’s in the front yet your attention goes to side characters.”

Suhana in the new Vivo Ad is absolutely horrible!!
byu/measkuanswer inBollyBlindsNGossip

After watching the video, a social media user wrote, “Came here to say this. These new nepo girlie's have NEGATIVE screen presence, like it's not even funny! I couldn't watch more than 10 seconds of this drivel!,” whereas another netizen claimed, “She just has no charisma, no screen presence. She could fade in the background and nobody would notice. Very bland and blah.” Another nasty comment read, “You can tell someone isn’t star material when you immediately start paying more attention to background actors,” while a troll stated, “Her father can lobby all he wants to get her gigs but will never be able to give her any of his aura nor screen presence.”

But is it right to judge an actor on the basis of one advertisement? On the film front, Suhana will soon share the screen with her superstar father SRK in King. We are sure the star kid will change minds with her acting chops then. Meanwhile, her older brother Aryan Khan is busy gearing up for his directorial debut, which will arrive on OTT soon.

Follow Us On