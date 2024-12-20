Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan squash divorce rumours; proudly record Aaradhya’s annual day performance with AbRam

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been the quintessential Bollywood couple for 17 long years. Their love story made fans believe that happily ever after is possible not just in films but even off screen, in real life. That was, until July this year when Abhishek liked a viral social media post, sparking divorce rumours. Soon there was buzz about the couple living separately, and reports about Abhishek allegedly cheating on Aish. Things got worse when Abhishek was not a part of Aishwarya’s birthday post for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan last month. However, it was later revealed that Aaradhya’s doting daddy was very much a part of the celebration. Well, the couple have now, once and for all, put an end to all speculations at their daughter’s school event.

Last night, the Bachchans came together to cheer for Aaradhya at the annual day function of her school, the Dhirubhai Ambani School. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya were snapped together as they entered the premises, smiling ear to ear. Aishwarya was the perfect bahu as she escorted her father-in-law inside, with her hand on his arm. Abhishek, on the other hand, left fans gushing as he carried his wife’s dupatta which was sweeping the floor behind her. In another viral clip from the annual function, Abhishek and Aishwarya proudly recorded Aaradhya’s act, as she performed on stage with her co-star AbRam Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Soon after these videos surfaced on social media, fans called out trolls who had been spreading fake divorce rumours all these months. For instance, one internet user claimed, “Jitne bhi log inke divorce pe bol rahe they acha joota mara hai abhisek ne😂😂😂,” whereas another comment read, “Whatever it is, Aishwarya is a very good woman and respects her husband's family and traditions! That's why the whole world respects her!” A fan also gushed, “can't u see Abhishek managing her duppata 😍 Hayeee ❤️.”

There were some who were disappointed with Aishwarya and Abhishek’s OOTD. One such netizen claimed, “Aishwarya’s obsession with Daler mehndi outfits,straight hairs & red lips 😭😭😭,” whereas another comment read, “They are both such good looking people, Why don’t they both have decent stylist nowadays 😭.” But a majority of fans couldn’t stop showering love on Aish’s evergreen beauty. For example, a fan shared, “Not a SINGLE WRINKLE OR SIGN OF BAD SKIN AT 51!!!! Goddamn. She loses weight and she's back to being the SAME bombshell she has always been.”

Well, just like fans, we too are delighted to see the Bachchans together once again!