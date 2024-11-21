Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya’s birthday; netizens troll Abhishek for not wishing her: ‘Divorce news seems true’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. In 2011, the star couple, who were called the ‘super couple’ back then, welcomed their darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan into the world. Ever since then, Aishwarya and her little angel have been inseparable. Fans also got a glimpse of Aaradhya’s special bond with her doting daddy every now and then on social media. Well, last week on November 16, Aaradhya turned 13 years old. Sharing a sneak peak into her birthday celebrations, Aishwarya uploaded a wholesome photo dump on her Instagram handle last night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 13 last week

Aishwarya’s photo dump began with pictures of her and Aaradhya paying tribute to the actor’s late father Krishnaraj Rai, whose birth anniversary is today. This was followed by a sweet selfie of Aishwarya, her mother Vrinda and Aaradhya posing with a photograph of Krishnaraj. Then there was a snap of a balloon with the words ‘You're officially a teenager Aaradhya’. In the end was a picture of the birthday girl, dressed in a shiny silver outfit, posing with her stylish mother at what looked like Aaradhya’s birthday party. While many showered love on the mother and daughter duo, there were several netizens who wondered why Aaradhya’s father Abhishek did not wish her on social media like he does every year.

Many were also miffed that Abhishek was not a part of Aaradhya's birthday party. Netizens are now trolling AB Junior on social media, convinced that Aish and Abhi’s divorce rumours are true. One such netizen pointed out, “abhishek has posted something about his upcoming movie 4hrs ago but nothing for his only daughter. Husband wife beef i can understand, but your child? Idk man I want to believe the “he’s on a sm detox” thingy, but it feels weird. Anyways, as someone who has seen her mom stuggling to deal w shitty inlaws and having a crappy dad’s side of the family, i have so much sympathy for Aradhya and Aish. All my love. Aradhya does seem to be a good kid🫶🏼.”

Another angry fan wrote, “On the other hand, Abhishek hasnt posted even a story to wish her, while he does every now and then for others! What a shame.....,” whereas a comment read: “Hate when the kids suffer coz of parents beef, all the more upset coz of Abhishek’s minimal / zero presence for his child most of the time.” A social media user also shared, “No AB family or junior AB in pics !!! Divorce news seems true now !!!”

Well, we wish Aaradhya all the best as she blossoms into a young teenager this year.