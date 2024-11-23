Menu Explore
‘I am father to Aaradhya’: Says proud girl dad Abhishek Bachchan, revealing why he said yes to I Want To Talk

ByMahima Pandey
Nov 23, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Days after being trolled for not wishing his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her birthday, Abhishek Bachchan has now called himself a ‘girl dad’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13 earlier this month. Wishing her a happy birthday, her star mother recently shared a sweet glimpse into the teenager’s special day on social media. But what left netizens scratching their heads was why Aaradhya’s father Junior Bachchan didn’t share a birthday post for her like he does every year. Many trolled him for being ‘absent’ from her birthday party photo shared on Aishwarya’s Instagram handle, while others speculated that the divorce rumours were true. However, Abhishek rubbished these reports when he called himself a ‘girl dad’ recently on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show.

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

This week, Abhishek joined Big B on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 along with his director Shoojit Sircar to promote their recently released film I Want To Talk. When Big B asked what convinced him to say yes to the film, Abhishek revealed that in the movie, his character promises his daughter to ignore all his problems and live just for her. The actor explained, “Shweta (Bachchan) is your daughter. I am father to Aaradhya. Shoojit Sircar has two beautiful daughters, we are all girl dads, so we understand this emotion completely. This was enough for me to be convinced to do this film.”

Abhishek further shared that he is glad he got the opportunity to do such a film where the story is told from a father’s perspective. He believes that a mother’s bond with her children is spoken about, but nobody discusses what a father does. Abhishek explained, “It is mostly because fathers never make it obvious. They silently do what they have to.”

I Want To Talk follows the life of Arjun Sen, an NRI marketing professional and father who is diagnosed with last-stage cancer. In the first-day reviews shared on social media, fans have described this film as Abhishek’s ‘career-best performance’. Some have even gone as far as calling him a ‘better actor’ than his superstar father Big B. Have you seen it yet?

