‘Better than Amitabh Bachchan’: Abhishek Bachchan leaves fans in awe with I Want To Talk; check out Twitter reviews

ByMahima Pandey
Nov 22, 2024 07:43 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has left audiences supremely impressed with his versatile performance in I Want To Talk. Take a look

Abhishek Bachchan is one actor who has time and again proven his versatility. May it be as an uneducated politician who studies for 10th-grade exams from jail in Dasvi (2022), or a photographer who pretends to be gay in Dostana (2008). No matter which character he portrayed onscreen, Junior Bachchan managed to leave a mark. Well, it seems like the actor has delivered yet another impactful performance with his latest release I Want To Talk, which arrived in theatres today. Proof of the same are Twitter reviews shared by movie-buffs who rushed to their closest cinema halls today to catch the first day shows of the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Abhishek Bachchan is being lauded as an even better actor than his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan is being lauded as an even better actor than his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek has left audiences in awe with his portrayal of a marketing professional and father named Arjun Sen, who is diagnosed with last stage cancer. Well, after watching him shine in this role, many fans have called Abhishek an even better actor than his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan. One such social media user tweeted: “@SrBachchan Just stepped out of #IWantToTalk .. Don't mind my saying but your son is a better actor than you !! Fantastic he's in this movie 👏👏👏👏,” whereas another Twitter review read: “Believe it or not, Abhishek is a much better and skilled actor than his father Amitabh. Sujit Sarkar's #iwanttotalk will make you understand once again whether my words are true or not.”

Meanwhile, others have called the film a ‘masterpiece’. An internet user gushed, “#IWantToTalk just watched. What a masterpiece, awesome 👌 movie, best movie of 2024..maza aa gya.. Performance by @juniorbachchan just wow, what a performance range. 👏 👏 excellent. a must watch movie,” while another wrote: “#IWantToTalk isn’t just about a physical transformation; it’s like a duck gliding smoothly while paddling hard underneath—navigating the emotional weight of cheating life’s pivotal moments to #LiveForever.”

After reading these glowing reviews, are you planning to watch I Want To Talk this weekend?

