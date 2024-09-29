Shah Rukh Khan and Bobby Deol win Best Actor for Jawan and Animal; angry fans say ‘deserving toh Ranbir tha’

Last night, many of our favourite celebrities came together under one roof for an award show held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It was an evening of fun, frolic and celebration of praise-worthy performances that we have witnessed on the silver screen this year. One major highlight from the award show, that surfaced on social media, is a video capturing actor Bobby Deol’s heartwarming reaction as he wins Best Actor in a Negative Role for his portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal (2023). He has tears in his eyes as he walks to the stage after being showered with kisses by his wife Tanya Deol. Bobby Deol and Shah Rukh Khan won big at a recent award show, but fans feel Ranbir Kapoor was a more worthy winner

The audience could not stop themselves from roaring in delight as the actor received his trophy. Giving fans what they want, as they celebrated his victory, Bobby recreated his iconic hook step on Jamal Kudu by placing a glass on his head and dancing. Well, netizens are over the moon with joy after Bobby’s deserving win. But they had a very different reaction to superstar Shah Rukh Khan being honoured as Best Actor for Jawan (2023). By the looks of angry tweets, some fans seem to think Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was a more deserving contender for the award.

Expressing their disappointment, one social media user claimed, “What is logic to give best film award to #animal and best actor award to #ShahRukhKhan for jawan. I was never interested in these bollywood awards but this level of chapri 😂#ranbirkapoor in animal was rage and srk in #jawan is tatti”, whereas another tweet read: “Isliye toh Srk ne host Kiya tha ki best actor ka award mil jaye 😂, deserving toh vikrant Massey or Ranbir Kapoor tha ❤️.”

Ranbir, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on September 28, gave the award show a miss along with his actor wife Alia Bhatt. In your opinion, who truly deserves the Best Actor award for their incredible work this year— Ranbir or Shah Rukh?