Ajay Devgn ‘flexes’ Kajol’s K3G scene to show ‘ghar ka maahol’ after India’s win at Champions Trophy final. Watch

The weekend just got better for every cricket enthusiast after Team India won the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate the grand victory. However, Ajay Devgn’s post showing his "ghar ka maahol” (vibe at home) has left fans in splits. Ajay Devgn shares Kajol's clip from K3G to celebrate India's victory in the Champions Trophy final.

Ajay Devgn celebrates India's victory in Champions Trophy final

On Sunday night, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a clip of Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrating India’s win with the tricolour in her hand and shouting, “Hum jeet gaye” (We won!). Alongside the clip, the actor wrote, “Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yehi maahol hai” (It’s the same vibe in our house even today). He added, "Congratulations, Team India!!”

Fans couldn’t help but appreciate Ajay’s humour. One comment read, “Hahaha, Ajay posting Kajol” (red heart emoji). Another wrote, “I love your sense of humour.” Someone joked, “Yeh flex koi aur nahi kar sakta” (Nobody else can flex like this). While some couldn’t stop gushing about Ajay “flexing his wife”, another user commented, “Why is he so pookie material?” Another wrote, “So cute… men in love” (heart emoji).

Ajay Devgn and Kajol dated for four years before tying the knot in 1999. The couple have been married for 26 years now and have two children – daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s upcoming films

Ajay will next be seen in Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and is scheduled for release in cinemas on 1 May 2025. He also has Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2, alongside Rakul Preet Singh, and Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.

Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in Do Patti, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The actor will next appear in the action-thriller Maharagni: Queen of Queens. The film also features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles and is set for release in cinemas this year.