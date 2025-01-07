Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’

Aaman confesses

Despite being part of a film family, Aaman admitted to feeling anxious about working with his uncle. He confessed during the trailer launch of his film.

Talking about getting nervous on day one of their shoot, Aaman said, “When we first started shooting this film, I was very nervous. I am still nervous but it is also accompanied with a lot of excitement, happiness. This moment will stay with me forever. I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him. I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn."

Ajay was also present at the event. He shared that he has often rejected Aaman’s ideas in order to push him to work harder and better. Ajay said, “He keeps getting fired from me all the time. Whatever he tells us is not enough for me. He works very hard but I keep pushing him. He likes it sometimes, he does not like it sometimes. But that’s how I am and that’s how I will”.

About the film

Aaman will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad, which will also introduce Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. The trailer of the film was released on Monday. The film focuses on a horse who is loyal to Ajay's character, a dacoit (baaghi/rebel). It also features Diana Penty, who will be essaying the role of Ajay’s love interest, and Mohit Malik.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad tells a heartwarming tale of the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and courage. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, the movie follows the journey of 19-year-old Govind and his extraordinary connection with a remarkable horse. It delves into the complexities of the dacoit and zamindari systems. The film is set to be released on the big screen on January 17.