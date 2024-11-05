Azaad teaser: Ajay Devgn teams up with Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani for Tarzan: Wonder Car sequel… but with a horse

Ajay Devgn has shared the teaser for his next movie, a period film about a family's love for their loyal horse. Titled Azaad, the movie also stars Ajay's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Ajay Devgn stars with nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani in Azaad.

The film seems sets in Pre-Independence India where Ajay is a master horse rider who shares beautiful bond with his horse. He escapes brutal English armies and leaps over valleys but the horse, in between all this, goes missing. The younger boy, played by Aaman is tasked with finding him. (Also read: Watched Singham Again? Ajay Devgn to star in 3 more sequels)

Watch the trailer

Rasha plays the rich young girl from an opulent family but the teaser shows her for only two short moments.

The trailer does give us a few Tarzan: The Wonder Car flashbacks. In the 2004 movie, Ajay plays a ghost who possesses his custom-made car to help his son fight the villains who murdered him. Of course, Ajay's character looks well and alive here, but does seem to be teaching him how to strike a bond with the family horse.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, 'Azaad' is set for release on the big screen in January 2025. Sharing the teaser on social media, Kapoor wrote, “Har jung mein, har bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai. 🐎 #Azaad Teaser Out Now. Witness the adventure on big screens this January2025.”

About Rasha Thadani

Rasha is the daughter of Raveena and Anil Thadani. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Rasha told HT about the lessons she got from her mum, and she will continue to do so. “My mom’s guidance is invaluable to me, not because she’s an actor, but because she’s my mom. She has handled herself with such grace and maturity, and I want to be like her 100%. She is my role model so of course I look up to her for everything,” says Rasha, and mentions, “I would still go to her for career advice even if she wasn’t a part of the film industry. She always has my back and would always want the best for me.”