Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's fun Sunday night out with Diana Penty, Kajal Aggarwal and more. See pics

Tamannaah and her girl gang

In the first picture, Tamannaah was seen smiling for a picture with two of the girls, sitting on the floor. Rasha and one of their other friends were busy clicking another selfie standing. The chaotic picture was taken inside the living room area. Another picture saw Tamannaah sharing a hug with Rasha, and in another, she made a ‘V’ (for victory) sign with Diana on the back.

In the caption, she wrote: “When aaj ki raat was a Sunday!” It was a playful pun on the song title Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

In the comments section, Kajal wrote: “Super fun evening! Long overdue (red heart emoticon).” Rasha commented with laughing face emoticons, while Diana shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Night with the ladies (red heart emoticon).”

More details

Tamannaah not only has a dance sequence in Stree 2 but also has extended cameo as her character Shama is also linked to the story. The horror-comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Shraddha Kapoor opened to positive reviews and went on to become a blockbuster, scripting history as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

Tamannaah will be seen next in the upcoming heist action-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it also stars Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary. It will release on November 29, only on Netflix.