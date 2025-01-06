Ajay Devgn feels today's audience is less forgiving: ‘Our mistakes were overlooked'

Actor Ajay Devgn has reflected on the changing landscape of Bollywood, noting a significant difference in the way audiences receive newcomers today compared to when he first entered the industry. According to Ajay, the audience was more forgiving in the past, often overlooking mistakes. Also read: Azaad trailer: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani get caught in mishmash story of a horse Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Azaad. (AFP)

In contrast, he believes that today's audience is more discerning and less forgiving, making it a more challenging time for new entrants in the film industry.

Ajay reflects

During the trailer launch of his next film, Azaad, Ajay spoke about how the film business has changed over time, comparing it to the time when he entered Bollywood, as per Freepress Journal.

He said, “Back in the day, we used to work and learn simultaneously on any film. There was much time and liberty to learn many things. The audience was forgiving, and our mistakes were overlooked. But the audience today is much more aware and unforgiving. That mounts so much expectations on the current crop of actors or the upcoming actors. They have to be prepared and have to deliver from the word go!"

Ajay added, “I think this generation is far more prepared too. One strives to give their best in the end".

Ajay also shared that he enjoyed working on Azaad as it gave him a chance to shoot with horses. He looked back at the days and shared at that time there were many films that would have horses in them.

What’s next for Ajay?

Ajay will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad, which will also introduce Ajay's nephew, Aaman Devgn, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. The trailer of the film was released on Monday which focuses on a horse who is fiercely loyal to Ajay's character, a dacoit (baaghi/rebel). It also features Diana Penty, who will be essaying the role of Ajay’s love interest, and Mohit Malik.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad tells a heartwarming tale of the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and courage. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, the movie follows the journey of 19-year-old Govind and his extraordinary connection with a remarkable horse. It delves into the complexities of the dacoit and zamindari systems. The film is set to be released on the big screen on January 17.