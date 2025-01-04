Mohit Malik talks about taking on diverse roles: I have always gone with my gut

Actor Mohit Malik, who will reprise his role as a gay man in the second season of the web series Chamak, discusses how he moved beyond the typical ‘TV actor’ image when taking on the role. Mohit Malik is also going to make his Bollywood debut soon.

“I have never been a ‘star’ in television. I have never tried to become one. Mera humesha se acha actor banne ki koshish rahi hai,” says Malik who transitioned into the OTT space in 2022 with the web show Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene.

He adds, “When I met Rohit Jugraj (director) for the first time for Chamak, he told me that, ‘you come from a television background, will you do this role because it is a gay character?’ I said...why not? Unke dimag mein tha ki TV actor hai and uske audience alag hote hai, star ban jaate hai raato raat. He was expecting me to say no and cite that my fans don’t expect me to play this. But the fact is that I have always gone with my gut.”

The 41-year-old, who has spent nearly two decades in television and featured in shows such as Miilee, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, believes that artists need not worry about losing fans when taking on new and diverse roles.

“If you are an actor, then you should not worry about what will happen to your fanbase. Your fans will support you no matter what just like I get immense love for whatever kind of roles I do,” says the actor, adding, “They expect me to play different kinds of characters. My fans don’t stick with my characters, they stick with me for the actor I am.”

Malik is now gearing up for another major milestone — his Bollywood debut in director Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, alongside Ajay Devgn. The film will also mark the debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn (Devgn’s nephew).

While keeping details about the film under wraps, Malik shares, “I am really excited to be part of the film. I have few scenes with him (Ajay Devgn) but I had fun working with him. Plus, Abhishek always makes a strong world in his film. I couldn’t have asked for more, to have worked with him in my debut film. It was wonderful.”